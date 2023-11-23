Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers To Pull Out Trapped Workers Soon

New Delhi: The rescue team at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi is hopeful of reaching the 41 workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel since November 12, when a landslide blocked the entrance. A senior officer said that they will be able to clear the debris and cut the steel rods by Thursday morning.

The workers were working on a tunnel project from Silkyara to Barkot when the disaster struck. They are stuck in a 60-meter stretch of the tunnel on the Silkyara side. The rescue team has been using a horizontal drilling machine to insert pipes into the tunnel, but they faced some difficulty in cutting the steel rods in the way.

“We have drilled 44 meters into the tunnel. But we have encountered some steel rods that the machine cannot cut. So, the NDRF personnel will use a gas-cutter to cut them. Then we will use the machine again,” said Harpal Singh, the rescue officer and the project head of the Zoji-la Tunnel project in Kashmir.

“I am confident that we can cut the steel pieces in an hour and push two more pipes in the next five hours. Then we can start the rescue operation,” he said late on Wednesday night. He estimated that the rescuers would reach the trapped workers by 8:30 am.

On Wednesday, the NDRF team entered the tunnel to assist in the rescue operation. An ambulance and a team of doctors are also ready inside the tunnel and at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur, where a 41-bed hospital has been set up for the workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is also present in Uttarkashi to oversee the operation.

The workers are believed to be safe inside the tunnel, which is 8.5 meters high and 2 kilometers long. The tunnel has electricity and water supply for the workers. The NDRF team has also carried oxygen cylinders to the tunnel.

The rescue operation has been going on for the past 12 days.