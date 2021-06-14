Breaking: West Bengal extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 1

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday (June 14) extended restrictions in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state till July 1. However, additional relaxations will be allowed.

As per the latest guidelines, all government offices with 25 per cent strength will function starting from June 16. HoDs will prepare duty rosters.

E passes will be required for travel.

Parks can open from 6:00 am to 9:00 am for morning walks. However, only those who have taken COVID-19 vaccin will be allowed entry inside the parks.

All bazaars and markets to remain open between 7:00-11:00 am.

Other retail shops to remain open between 11:00-6:00 pm.

Restaurants and bar to open between 12-8 pm with 50 per cent sitting capacity.

All schools/academic institutions to remain closed until further notice.

All intra-state buses to remain closed until further notice. Private vehicles/cabs can only function for emergency or essential services.

Individuals movement allowed from 9 pm to 5 am

CM Mamata Banerjee says the positivity rate during general assembly polls was 22 per cent, which has now been reduced to 6 per cent

Malls allowed to open from 11 am-6 pm with a 30% capacity

Games and sports can resume without spectators

Gyms, beauty parlour, salons and cinema halls to remain closed

