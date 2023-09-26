New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today and said India won't tolerate terrorism for political gains. EAM emphasized on India's contribution to the global agenda and its voice for the developing world. He said that India's presidency of the G20 was guided by the vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', which aimed to address the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and bring them to the forefront of the G20 discussions. He also noted that India's initiative to include the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 was a significant step in reforming the global governance system and giving voice to an entire continent. He urged the United Nations to follow suit and make the Security Council more representative and contemporary.

Jaishankar also said that India is seen as a solution provider and a bridge builder in the global arena, thanks to its growing economy, technological developments, talent and democratic governance. He said that India's leadership is committed to putting national interests first and also believes in the principle of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA. He also met with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event, including the President of the UNGA Dennis Francis, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mexico, Egypt, Uganda, Cyprus, Guinea Bissau, Bangladesh, Samoa, Bhutan, Dominica, Guyana, and others. He also visited the Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet during his stay in New York.

Jaishankar also spoke at an event titled 'South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas', where he said that the world is witnessing a period of turmoil and the dominant countries are using their economic and institutional power to influence others. He said that India is not a part of this game and instead seeks to create a more equitable and inclusive world order.