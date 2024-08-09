BREAKING: SC Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi Excise Police Case: On Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in connection with the Delhi excise police case. SC directs that Manish Sisodia be released on bail on personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of like amount. SC states that Manish Sisodia is in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced; this deprives his right to speedy trial. It would be travesty of justice to relegate Manish Sisodia to trial court for seeking bail, says SC. The apex court further stated that it is a high time trial courts, High Courts recognise principle of bail is rule and jail is exception.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

Further details are awaited.