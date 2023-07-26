trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640547
BRICS NSA SUMMIT 2023

BRICS NSA Summit 2023: Ajit Doval BLASTS China OVER Terrorism, Delivers Fiery Speech - MUST READ

During the summit, Doval emphasized that the process of taking action against terrorism should be free from politics and double standards.

BRICS NSA Summit 2023: Ajit Doval BLASTS China OVER Terrorism, Delivers Fiery Speech - MUST READ

Johannesburg, South Africa - National Security Advisor (NSA) of India, Ajit Doval, known as the "James Bond" of India, has shown a mirror to China on the issue of terrorism during the BRICS NSA Summit 2023. Doval launched a scathing attack on China, stating that BRICS nations can work together to take action against terrorists and those working covertly for them. He proposed that by collectively imposing sanctions under the United Nations against such terrorists and their sponsors, they can be cornered effectively.

"All members must speak in unison on terrorism."

Ajit Doval joined the meeting of the BRICS national security advisors on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the summit, Doval emphasized that the process of taking action against terrorism should be free from politics and double standards. He called for all member countries to rise above their vested interests and speak in unison against terrorism.

Doval's Strong Message to China

Doval's straightforward remarks were a direct attack on China, which has been consistently vetoing proposals at the United Nations Security Council against designated terrorists in Pakistan. While Doval was taking on China, Wang Yi, the Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was also present at the BRICS NSA Summit 2023 but remained tight-lipped on the matter.

India Expresses Discontent with Dragon

Ajit Doval stated that areas involving terrorists and those working clandestinely for them should fall within the purview of the United Nations' counterterrorism sanctions, and this is an area where BRICS countries need to work together. Through these strong remarks, Doval conveyed India's displeasure with China's efforts to shield terrorists. China has been repeatedly blocking proposals at the United Nations Security Council against internationally designated terrorists of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistani citizens.

BRICS Group Comprises 5 Nations

For reference, the BRICS group consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Wang Yi has been reappointed as China's Foreign Minister on Tuesday. He had been missing for the past month, and the responsibility was temporarily given to Gang Kin.

