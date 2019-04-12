Bridges of Friendship: Indian and Australian Navies share best practices during maritime exercise AUSINDEX

NEW DELHI: Several Indian Naval Ships participated in AUSINDEX – the ongoing joint maritime exercise between India and Australia – in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy was represented by INS Sahyadri, INS Ranvijay, INS Kora, INS Kiltan and submarines INS Sindhukirti.

“BridgesofFriendship #AUSINDEX19 As a part of Sea Phase of ongoing Australia - India Bilateral Maritime Exercise AUSINDEX-19, IN Ships Sahyadri, Ranvijay, Kora, Kiltan and Her Majesty's Australian Ships Canberra, Newcastle, Parramatta, Success conducted exercises with submarines INS Sindhukirti and HMAS Collins along with P-8I and P8A long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of respective navies. Integral helicopters MH-60R Romeo Seahawk, MHR 90 and Seaking 42B undertook cross deck flying to enhance interoperability and to share best practices,” said the Indian Navy on Instagram.

Australian Navy Ship (HMAS) Canberra, a landing helicopter dock, Newcastle and Paramatta, both frigates, a Durance-class multi-product replenishment oiler along with HMAS Collins, a conventional submarine, also participated in the maritime exercise.

The bilateral maritime exercise is aimed to strengthen mutual cooperation and enhance interoperability between the Royal Australia Navy (RAN) and Indian Navy by providing opportunities for interaction and exchange of professional views between the personnel of the two navies, the Navy said in a statement.

AUSINDEX began on April 2 and will continue till April 14.

"The third edition of AUSINDEX scheduled from April 2 to 14 would involve exercises in all three dimensions with focus on Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW) and shall be held in three phases," the statement said.

The sea phase was held between April 7-11 shall be held in the Bay of Bengal.

The second harbour phase will begin on April 12 and continue till April 14 during which debrief and setting up of goals for the next edition of AUSINDEX, which is likely to be hosted by Australia in 2021, would be discussed.