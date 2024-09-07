Brij Bhushan Singh Accuses Vinesh Phogat Of 'Cheating' To Attend Olympics, Says 'God Punished Her'

Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh, has launched a scathing attack on Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of "cheating" to qualify for the Olympics. Singh, who is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment from several wrestlers, including Phogat, claimed that her failure to win a medal was divine retribution.

'Cheated to Attend Olympics,' Says Brij Bhushan Singh

Singh questioned the validity of Phogat’s participation in the Olympic trials, alleging she manipulated the process. "Can a player give trials in two weight categories in one day? Can the trials be paused for five hours after the weigh-in?" he asked rhetorically. He further accused Phogat of not earning her Olympic spot through merit, but through deception. "You didn’t win the wrestling; you went there by cheating. God has punished you for it," Singh remarked.

Wrestlers’ Protests and Political Entry

Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, was a prominent figure in the protests against Brij Bhushan Singh last year, demanding accountability for the sexual harassment allegations. Their fight against Singh has now extended into the political arena, as both Phogat and Punia joined the Congress party. Phogat is contesting in the upcoming elections, while Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

'Congress Conspiracy,' Claims Brij Bhushan

Singh, in his continued attacks, has accused Phogat of being the "face of the Congress conspiracy" to discredit him. He claimed that Congress leader Deepender Hooda and his family orchestrated the protests against him. Singh also emphasized that he had never disrespected the wrestlers, instead accusing Bajrang and Vinesh of being guilty of that.

Brij Bhushan Singh's Role in BJP's Haryana Campaign

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Brij Bhushan Singh affirmed his commitment to the BJP. He stated that if called upon, he would participate in the party's campaign in Haryana, where Phogat is running for office. He expressed confidence that any BJP candidate could defeat her in the elections.

Phogat and Punia Criticize BJP’s Support for Singh

After joining the Congress, Phogat criticized the BJP for standing by Singh during the sexual harassment allegations. She claimed that while the BJP backed Singh, the Congress offered support to the protesting wrestlers during their struggle. Punia echoed Phogat’s sentiments, thanking Congress for standing with them during their difficult time when they "were being dragged on the roads" of Delhi.