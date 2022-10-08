Brijlal Khabri assumes charge as Uttar Pradesh’s new Congress chief, vows to fight against corrupt government

New Delhi: Brijlal Khabri, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president, took office at the party's state headquarters here on Saturday. The party's new regional leaders also took charge on the occasion, according to a tweet from the Uttar Pradesh Congress. "Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Brijlal Khabri paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and vowed to fight against the corrupt government," the newspaper wrote in Hindi.

"People from different walks of life and the party workers welcomed Khabri as his fleet moved from Jalaun to Lucknow. The enthusiasm among the workers was quite high," According to Ashok Singh, the party's state spokesperson. Priyanka Gupta, a Congress media panellist, said Khabri was warmly welcomed by the party's female workers as well. Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Pramod Tiwari, as well as former state Congress chief Ajay Kumar 'Lallu,' were present.

Khabri's appointment is significant, especially in light of Lallu's removal in March following the party's worst-ever performance in the Assembly elections.

The Congress could win only two of the state's 403 Assembly seats this time, down from seven previously.

