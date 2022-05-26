CBI summoned the Trinamool Congress leader again. This time the central probe agency has summoned Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla in the coal smuggling case. Canning East MLA Saokat Molla, however, refused to open his mouth on the CBI summons right now. According to CBI sources, the Trinamool MLA has been summoned to The Nizam Palace by 11 am on Friday. It is learnt that the CBI notice reached Saokat on Wednesday. He has also been asked to bring several documents in addition to appearing in person. According to the CBI, Saokat should bring a passport, voter card, PAN card and Aadhar card with him when he comes to the Nizam Palace.

This is not the end here, at the same time, he has been asked to take the documents of bank transactions. He has also been asked to bring documents related to his business, if any.

Recently, the CBI has been summoning Trinamool heavyweights in several corruption cases. The central probe agency has questioned Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrata Mondal in connection with cow smuggling or post-poll unrest cases, as well as former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister of state for education Paresh Adhikari in the SSC corruption case. This time, Shaukat Mollah was called into the coal smuggling scandal.