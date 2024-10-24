'Broad Consensus Has Been Achieved': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue' on India-China disengagement asserted that broad consensus has been achieved to restore ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"India and China have been involved in talks both at the diplomatic and military levels to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. A broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security. The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing in the traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later solutions will emerge...," he said.

"India has a distinctive vision regarding development and security, which has made self-reliance in defence a prominent national goal. When we discuss transforming India's defence sector into a self-reliant entity, we recognize the far-reaching ripple effects of such economic interventions," he added.

"These include boosting income, creating jobs, advancing manufacturing, fostering research and development, establishing supply chains, and enhancing overall resilience. These impacts not only strengthen our national security but also stimulate India's economy," said Minister of Defence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here and welcomed the agreement reached between the two countries earlier this week on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The Prime Minister said that maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain a priority of the two countries and mutual trust should remain the basis of bilateral ties.

He said that the India-China relationship is important not only for the people of the two countries but also for global peace, stability and progress.