BRO's Project Beacon keeps traffic moving at Zojila Pass

For the first time since its inception, Border Roads Organisation has kept the strategic Zojila Pass – connecting Drass with Kashmir valley – operational for traffic, the Army said in a statement today.

"Inspite of heavy snowfall at Zojila, BRO Karmyogis, with relentless effort under Project Beacon, ensured opening of the pass and facilitated connectivity to Ladakh region," the statement read.

Zojila Pass - located at an altitude of 11643 ft on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road - is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Last year, Zojila Pass was closed on 31 December, 2020.

However, this year due to concerted efforts of Project Beacon, the Zojila Pass was opened for the first time ever in the month of January.”

“Zojila Pass has its own unique challenges of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches. Due to unrelenting efforts, BRO personnel have ensured trafficability on Srinagar – Sonamarg – Gumri Road across Zojila Pass by employing more than 20 heavy duty equipments including four state of the art Snow Cutters,” the statement reads.

Project Beacon has also ensured connectivity for strategic requirements of Defence forces and also the local population.

The Snowfall in the last two- three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar – Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement. Detachments of Project Beacon with prepositioned equipments located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg and Gagangir played key role to in opening of the Pass despite the inclement weather conditions, the statement reads.

