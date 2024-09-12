Brother Of Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru To Contest J&K Assembly Elections, Files Nomination From Sopore

Ajaz Guru, the brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, has thrown his hat into the ring by filing his nomination to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He's running as an Independent candidate from the Sopore seat, which is located in the north Kashmir district. Ajaz, a resident of Baramulla's Delina area, submitted his nomination papers on the last day of filing.

After taking the plunge, Ajaz told reporters that he's contesting the elections because, like all Kashmiris, he's suffered through "35 years of hardships". His nomination papers will be scrutinized on Friday, and he can withdraw his candidacy until September 17. The people of Sopore will head to the polls on October 1, in the third phase of the elections.

Ajaz's brother, Afzal Guru, was hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013, for masterminding the December 2001 attack on Parliament.