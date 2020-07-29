BSE Odisha 10th Matric result 2020 declared, to be uploaded on bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 11.30 am

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha declared the BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 via press conference today. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released at 9 am which was later delayed due to certain conditions. The result will be uploaded at BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 11.30 am.

Around 5.34 lakh who appeared for BSE Odisha 10th examination 2020 got their result today.

BSE Odisha's official website is bseodisha.nic.in and the result will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in.

Follow live updates on BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020

Due to high traffic in the website, students might face difficulties in accessing their mark sheet after the result announcement in the website. In that case, candidates can get their result updates on their mobile phones via SMS.

The students can check their result via SMS, for that a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

Here's How To Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 online:

-Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

-Click on the ‘download result link’.

-Enter your roll number.

-The results will appear on the home screen.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. The exams had ended on March 2 this year.

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%, a decline of nearly 6 percent as compared to 2018.

The result of class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which are not year confirmed. The pending exams of plus two were earlier cancelled in the state.