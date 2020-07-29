BSE Odisha Board 10th result 2020 live: Scores to be declared soon via press conference

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 today at BSE Odisha's official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 will be announced at 9 am through video conference and later the results will be published on websites at 11.30 am.

Around 5.34 lakh students who had appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha HSC examination will be getting their results today. The exams had ended on March 2 this year.

Follow this live updates on BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 here:

# The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in from 11:30 am onwards.

# Know How To Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 online:

-Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

-Click on the ‘download result link’.

-Enter your roll number.

-The results will appear on the home screen.

# The students can check their result via SMS, for that a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

# BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

# In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

#The result of class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which are not year confirmed. The pending exams of plus two were earlier cancelled in the state.

# Over 5,61,079 students had appeared for the state class 10 exams in 2019 and out of which 3,97,125 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.78, a decline of nearly 6 per cent as compared to 2018

# Press conference to announce the class 10 result will begin soon. Around 5.34 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year