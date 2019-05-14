close

Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh

Manabadi AP SSC results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce Class 10 results at BSEAP official website bseap.org

AP Board 10th Result 2019 |  The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, is all set to announce APP SSC Results 2019 at bseap.org in a short while. As per the notification, the BSEAP Class 10 result 2019 will be declared at 11 am. Candidates can also check their results on third party website examresults.com.

Manabadi AP SSC results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce Class 10 results at BSEAP official website bseap.org

Here's how to check AP 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit bseap.org or examresults.com or indiaresults.com or results.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘2019 AP 10th Result’ link
Step 3: Enter the details asked such as roll number and date of birth and hit the submit button
Step 4: AP 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen 

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their AP 10th Result 2019 Marks Memo.

AP 10th Result 2019 can also be viewed via SMS.

Type from your phone the below message and receive the scores and result in your phone’s inbox.
SMS- SSCROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh, established in 1953, is an autonomous body under the Department of Education of Andhra Pradesh. The board regulates and supervises the system of Secondary education in Andhra Pradesh, executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting recognition to schools and, providing direction, support and leadership for all secondary educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

