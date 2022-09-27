BSEB Bihar Board 10th exam 2023: Online registration for matric exam begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com, apply by Oct 8- Here’s how to apply
BSEB Bihar Board 10th exam 2023 registration for exam has been started on secondary.biharboardonline.com, scroll down for more details.
BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification on its Twitter handle. It states that registration for the matriculation exam has begun on the official website. Candidates who have already registered must now complete the online application. The closing date for applications is October 8, 2022. They must sign up for an account on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The application revision window has also been opened by the examination board. Candidates who have registered themselves and wish to make adjustments to their application may do so at this time. The following information is editable: name, father's name, photo, date of birth, caste, gender, and subject.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/vPEUDQTdD7 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 26, 2022
BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Here’s how to apply for BSEB matric exam 2023
- Go to the official website https://secondary.biharboardonline.com/
- On the homepage, look for the relevant link
- Enter the registration details to log in
- Fill out the form and cross-check the details
- Submit the same
The BSEB has also made available the BSEB registration cards, which carry the student's unique BSEB ID. It is a requirement that students fill out their registration ID on the exam application. Candidates must pay the examination fee in accordance with the BSEB Inter and Matric registration requirements.
