BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric Result 2021 to be released soon, check these websites for latest updates

BSEB class 10th result 2021: The Bihar board, which recently released the Class 12th Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, became the first to conduct the class 12 board exams and releasing the result this year. And now, the board is now all set to announce the class 10 results.

With this, the wait of almost 17 lakh students who appeared for the Bihar BSEB class 10 exams would come to an end. According to reports, the board is going to announce the date of releasing the results on its official social media handle anytime soon.

Bihar Board released the results of the class 12th exam on March 26, 2021. A total of 78 per cent students passed the examination. The results of the Commerce Stream have been the best this time. At least 91.48 per cent cleared the Commerce stream, 77.97 per cent in Arts stream and 76.28 per cent in the Science stream. A total of 10,45,950 students passed the class 12th Bihar BSEB examination.

And now, the board is now all geared up to release the class 10th scorecard. Students who appeared for the class 10 exams are advised to keep an eye on these portal to check their results -

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboard.online.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Here's how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board

Step 2: Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials - Roll Number and other details and login

Step 4: Scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students are advised to download and save the scorecard for future reference

According to the information, the work of checking the copies has been completed. The Board President will announce the result soon, after which the link to check the result will get live on the official website of Bihar Board bsebonline.gov.in.