BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today - Check how to download scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 today (March 31, 2022). The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB's official website.

The BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 1 PM. Once announced, the students can check the results for the Bihar Board Class 10th online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary will announce the Matric results tomorrow at 1 pm.

How to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on BSEB's official website.

To check Bihar Board Matric results, students need to visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.

Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers.

The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Websites to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. onlinebseb.in

Over 17 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Class X exams this year. The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

