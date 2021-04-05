BSEB Bihar Board Matric result 2021 to be announced today, know how to check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Patna: The Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be announced on Monday (April 5) at 3:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the examinations for class 10th students from February 17 to March 8. The board will be releasing the results for the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in within a month.

Over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys, who appeared in this year’s Bihar Board 10th examinations are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results.

These candidates will be able to check their results on Bihar board’s official websites- bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are also advised to keep a check on the BSEB official site and social media accounts for more updates.

Past trends of Bihar Board class 10th results:

In 2020 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on May 26.

In 2019 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on April 6.

In 2018 the Bihar Board 10th Result was announced on June 26.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Go to result sections on the homepage

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

Enter the credentials required and log in

Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

Candidates can keep checking Zee News for latest updates on Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 date and other details.