BSEB Bihar Board to release 10th result 2020 on this date; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for more updates

Patna: The evaluation of Bihar Board class 10th exam answer sheet has been completed by the board and marks of students are compiled and fed into the computer system. The BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is most likely to be declared on Monday, i.e. on May 18, although an official confirmation on the same remains awaited.

The BSEB Matric result 2020 result will be released by the board on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result would be made available on biharboard.online and onlinebseb.in as well. It would also be available on websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students who appeared for the Class 10th exam this year can check this space for more updates.

Earlier, tentative dates shared by sources suggested that the board would release the result anywhere between May 18-20. Other reports have also suggested the Class 10th BSEB result would be released on May 25. However, so far there has been no confirmation on the final date of the result by the board.



However, students may please note that since the evaluation of the answer-sheet has been completed, the results would be announced in the month of May itself. Students are advised to keep their admit card or board roll number handy.

Once the result is declared, they can check it by logging into the official website of the board, and entering their Roll No on the result window. They are advised to download their result page for future reference.