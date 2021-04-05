हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bihar board 10th result 2021

BSEB class 10 matric 2021 results are out, three students top board exam

BSEB class 10 matric 2021 results are out, three students top board exam

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna declare the result on Monday (April 5) afternoon. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams and they were eagerly waiting for their result. 

The board will be releasing the results for the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in within a month. The results were announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today.

According to the reports, the passing percentage has dropped from 80.59 per cent in 2020 to 78.17 per cent in 2021. In 2019, the pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Since 2018, this is the first time that the passing percentage has declined below 80 per cent.

Notably, three students have topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021; Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar, and Subhadarshini. A total of 101 students have been placed in the Bihar Board Top 10. These toppers have scores of 484 out of 500 marks.

The state education board (BSEB) completed the topper verification process prior to announcing the result.

Under this process, a total of 20 students with the highest marks were called to the BSEB office, where they are interviewed by a panel of experts. 

Despite relaxations, the pass percentage has been affected due to the lockdown.

Download your scorecard with five simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

2. Go to the result section on the homepage

3. Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

4. Enter the credentials required and login

5. Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

