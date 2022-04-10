New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Inter (Class 12) Compartment Exams 2022 schedule. Bihar board announced the schedule for the intermediate compartmental cum special examination on its official Twitter handle.

The Twitter post revealed that Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and will end on May 4, 2022. The exams will be conducted in an offline mode across the state.

According to the official schedule released by BSEB, the examination will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

Additionally, ​​the practical exams will be conducted from April 18 to April 20, 2022.

Bihar board also informed that it will give ‘cool off’ time of additional 15 minutes to the examinees when the candidates can read or analyse the questions as well as plan their answers. It may be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to write answers to any question during the ‘cool off’ time.

