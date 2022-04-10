हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

BSEB releases Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam 2022 schedule - Check time table here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Inter (Class 12) Compartment Exams 2022 schedule. Bihar board announced the schedule for the intermediate compartmental cum special examination on its official Twitter handle.

The Twitter post revealed that Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and will end on May 4, 2022. The exams will be conducted in an offline mode across the state. 

According to the official schedule released by BSEB, the examination will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses. 

First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

Additionally, ​​the practical exams will be conducted from April 18 to April 20, 2022.

Bihar board also informed that it will give ‘cool off’ time of additional 15 minutes to the examinees when the candidates can read or analyse the questions as well as plan their answers. It may be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to write answers to any question during the ‘cool off’ time.

