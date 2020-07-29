bseodisha.nic.in, website to check BSE Odisha Board 10 Matric result 2020

Bhubaneswar: Candidates who appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th examination will get their result today at Odisha's Board of Secondary Education official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 will be announced at 9 am through video conference.

This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

How To Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 online:

-Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

-Click on the ‘download result link’.

-Enter your roll number.

-The results will appear on the home screen.

The students can check their result via SMS, for that a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year.

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.