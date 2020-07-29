हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha Board Class 10 result 2020

bseodisha.nic.in, website to check BSE Odisha Board 10 Matric result 2020

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

bseodisha.nic.in, website to check BSE Odisha Board 10 Matric result 2020

Bhubaneswar: Candidates who appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th examination will get their result today at  Odisha's Board of Secondary Education official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 will be announced at 9 am through video conference. 

This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

How To Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 online:

-Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in  

-Click on the ‘download result link’.  

-Enter your roll number.  

-The results will appear on the home screen.  

The students can check their result via SMS, for that a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

Tags:
Odisha Board Class 10 result 2020BSE Odisha 10th results 2020Odisha BSE class 10 results 2020BSE Odisha 10th HSC result 2020Odisha BSE class 10 resultsOdisha BSE result 2020
Next
Story

West Bengal governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee, says he has stakes in governance
  • 14,83,156Confirmed
  • 33,425Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,64,74,622Confirmed
  • 6,54,007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M24S

DNA: Inspiring News, a village remained in dark for the bird