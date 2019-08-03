BSF arrests Pakistani intruder from Punjab's Ferozepur district

An intruder from Pakistan was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night in Ferozepur district of Punjab. He is being questioned by the concerned authorities about his whereabouts and intentions. However, no objectionable item has been recovered from him.

The intruder has been identified as Yakub, son of Faisal, and is a resident of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab in Pakistan. He was apprehended late on Friday night at the BSF's check post, DRD Nath, from Mamdot Tehsil in the district by the soldiers of the 118 battalion of the BSF.