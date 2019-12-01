हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF combating drone intrusion incidents in border area: DG V.K. Johri

BSF Director General V.K. Johri said that they are making consistent efforts to infiltrate through the border and they have also taken measures to deal and handle recent drone intrusion incidents in the border area.

New Delhi: BSF Director General V.K. Johri on Sunday said that the Border Security Force is dealing with the drone intrusion incidents in the border area.

"There are consistent efforts to infiltrate through the border. Recently, we have taken measures to deal and handle recent drone intrusion incidents in the border area," said Vivek Kumar Johri, DG, BSF here on the 55th Raising Day celebrations of the Force.

"On the 55th Raising day celebration we reiterate our commitment towards the national security and nation-building," he added. BSF established on December 1, 1965, is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India`s land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime.

It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It currently stands as the world`s largest border guarding force.

