BSF Detains 11 Bangladeshis Attempting To Cross Indian Border Amidst Turmoil In Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday reported detention of eleven Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross into India via the international borders of West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The detainees are currently undergoing questioning and will subsequently be transferred to the jurisdiction of the respective state police for further legal proceedings.

A BSF representative said that the force maintains regular communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to address shared concerns, particularly those pertaining to the safeguarding of Indian nationals and minority communities in Bangladesh. Following Hasina's exit, an interim government has been sworn in Dhaka under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

In response to the recent governmental changes in Bangladesh, the Union Home Ministry of India has established a committee led by the BSF's Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Command. This committee is tasked with examining the safety and security challenges faced by minorities in Bangladesh post the departure of the Sheikh Hasina administration.

The BSF, tasked with the protection of the extensive 4,096-kilometer India-Bangladesh border, has been on heightened alert following the political upheaval in Bangladesh. This border spans across five Indian states: West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, and Mizoram. Amidst the ongoing disturbances, the BSF has successfully intercepted numerous infiltration attempts and, with the cooperation of the BGB, has repatriated a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals.

A recent statement from the BSF's South Bengal Frontier, headquartered in Kolkata, revealed that ADG Ravi Gandhi presided over an operational conference on Saturday. The meeting's agenda included a comprehensive review of the border security in light of the current unrest in Bangladesh and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The statement further detailed the capture of eleven Bangladeshi individuals at the border as they were trying to infiltrate into India. The breakdown of apprehensions includes two individuals each from the West Bengal and Tripura borders and seven from the Meghalaya border. The spokesperson added that extensive discussions were conducted during the conference to enhance border control and security measures.