NewsIndia
BSF

BSF detains 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing border in Assam

These people crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as per an ANI report.

Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 07:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained five Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the international border in Assam
  • These people crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh

Trending Photos

BSF detains 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing border in Assam

South Salmara (Assam): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained five Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the international border in Assam`s South Salmara Mankachar district on Saturday. These people crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, BSF said in a statement.

Earlier on August 18, a similar incident was reported from the same district where two Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to five years imprisonment. The District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for entering India illegally.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Also Read: BSF personnel accused of RAPE: Two arrested in Bengal's Bagda border

The failure in the payment of the fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both. The two convicted accused have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh. District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta said, "District and Sessions Judge court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh both are hailing from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022