BSF

BSF foils attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan, recovers 58 packets of drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) troop on Sunday (September 20) foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India in Arnia area along the International Border from Pakistan side. The attempt was made on the early hours of September 20. 

BSF foils attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan, recovers 58 packets of drugs

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) troop on Sunday (September 20) foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India in Arnia area along the International Border from Pakistan side. The attempt was made on the early hours of September 20. 

The BSF informed that at about 2 am in the area of BSF BOP Budhwar (42Bn- Sector Jammu), a suspicious movement of 3-4 persons was observed on zero line in the Pakistan side.

It further informed that one person was seen approaching the fence who was fired upon by the sentry. On being fired he ran back towards Pakistan side.

During the search of the area, BSF seized 58 packets of drugs, 2 pistols, 4 magazines, and ammunition, BSF said in a statement.

Earlier, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from Pakistan at the international border of Samba, on the intervening night of September 14 and 15.

Search operation underway.

 

 

