BSF foils narcotic smuggling bid, three Pakistani intruders killed along IB in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu: The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday (February 6) killed three “Pakistani intruders” along the International Border in the Samba district of the Jammu division when they tried to sneak inside Indian territory along with a huge amount of narcotics.

DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said, "Today in the early hours of 6 Feb 2022, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pakistani smugglers who were trying to smuggle narcotics through Samba border and thwarted a big smuggling attempt.”

The BSF troops noticed these people coming from the Pak side and crossing the IB. They were trying to smuggle the narcotics through the border fencing with a plastic pipe, the DIG informed.

The alert BSF troops fired and neutralized 3 Pakistani smugglers and recovered 36 packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of narcotics likely to be heroin, 1 Pistol 9mm (Petro Baretta -Made in Italy), 1 Magazine, 9 Rounds of 9mm, Rs 9820 Pak currency notes, one knife, one plastic hume pipe and one Pak-made cough syrup.

D K Boora, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, added, "BSF is on alert all the time and after passing of peaceful Republic day BSF did not reduce its alertness and continued to intensify its Border Domination. This huge narco seizure on International Border has once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistani smugglers and made a big dent on their nefarious activities. Total 79 kgs of heroin has been seized in a year's time by Jammu Ftr troops besides apprehending 4 intruders and killing 9 including this."

