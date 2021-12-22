BSF foils smuggling bid in West Bengal, one Bangladeshi killed in encounter

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid in the area of BOP Nawada in Malda Sector of South Bengal in the intervening night of Tuesday/Wednesday at 1:40 am. A group of Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers, who were allegedly trying to smuggle contraband items, were intercepted by the forces.

The BSF in a statement said that the miscreants encircled the jawans and attacked with ‘Dha’, Bamboo sticks and stones. Following this, a soldier opened fire in self-defence killing one person, who was later identified as a Bangladeshi national.

“Our jawan tried to disperse them and fired stun grenades but these miscreants continued with their aggressive gesture and act,” said the BSF.

“Our Jawan fired 2 round in self-defence to save his life. One bullet hit one miscreant who was immediately taken to hospital for treatment where doctor declared him dead,” it added.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Dhoolipara, Bangladesh which is 6 km away from the international border, while the encounter occurred 1.2 km inside the Indian territory.

The forces recovered one mobile, two iron dha and 197

Following items recovred from the site : 01 Mobile, 02 Nos Iron Dah and 197 Btls Phensedyl.