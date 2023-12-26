BSF Gunned Down Pakistani Drones Smuggling Narcotics Via Punjab This Year

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday that its personnel have shot down or recovered over 100 Pakistani drones this year till date. The drones were allegedly used to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition into India.

In an attempt to deter the movement of drugs via Punjab, the BSF employed a three-pronged operation to either successfully strike down or recover enemy drones.

Apart from intercepting the drones, authorities have also apprehended smugglers who took part in facilitating the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, “BSF has implemented a three-pronged strategy, with the objectives of curtailing the drug supply, fostering awareness against drug abuse, and empowering the youth with skills to channelize their energy, thereby facilitating meaningful employment opportunities.”



Till now, in 2023, @BSF_Punjab has successfully shot down/ recovered 100 Pakistani drones being used by Anti National Elements to smuggle narcotics, arms, and… pic.twitter.com/v4TZB2uoUi December 26, 2023

Meanwhile on Monday, the BSF seized 434 grams of narcotics wrapped in adhesive tape from Amritsar’s Ranian village. The contraband was dropped by a Pakistani drone which violated the Indian airspace to enter the Indian territory.





BSF troops launched a search operation after a pakistani drone violated Indian Airspace. In the search operation, @BSF_Punjab troops seized 434gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape… pic.twitter.com/UM88tvMgLe — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) December 25, 2023

In November, the BSF recovered eight drones from Punjab’s border in a week alone.