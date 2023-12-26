trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702902
NewsIndia
BORDER SECURITY FORCE

BSF Gunned Down Pakistani Drones Smuggling Narcotics Via Punjab This Year

In an attempt to deter the movement of drugs via Punjab, the BSF employed a three-pronged operation to either successfully strike down or recover enemy drones. Apart from intercepting the drones, authorities have also apprehended smugglers who took part in facilitating the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan. 

 

 

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSF Gunned Down Pakistani Drones Smuggling Narcotics Via Punjab This Year Image credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday that its personnel have shot down or recovered over 100 Pakistani drones this year till date. The drones were allegedly used to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition into India.

In an attempt to deter the movement of drugs via Punjab, the BSF employed a three-pronged operation to either successfully strike down or recover enemy drones. 

Apart from intercepting the drones, authorities have also apprehended smugglers who took part in facilitating the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan. 

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, “BSF has implemented a three-pronged strategy, with the objectives of curtailing the drug supply, fostering awareness against drug abuse, and empowering the youth with skills to channelize their energy, thereby facilitating meaningful employment opportunities.”

Meanwhile on Monday, the BSF seized 434 grams of narcotics wrapped in adhesive tape from Amritsar’s Ranian village. The contraband was dropped by a Pakistani drone which violated the Indian airspace to enter the Indian territory. 

In November, the BSF recovered eight drones from Punjab’s border in a week alone. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?