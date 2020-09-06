हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF guns down Bangladeshi smuggler in West Bengal's Malda, seizes 75 bottles of cough syrup

The Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district on Saturday evening.

BSF guns down Bangladeshi smuggler in West Bengal&#039;s Malda, seizes 75 bottles of cough syrup
File Photo

KOLKATA: Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday (September 5) shot dead a Bangladeshi smuggler along the India-Bangladesh international border in Malda district of West Bengal. The Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district on Saturday evening.

PTI quoted officials as sayinf that the smuggler was trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles with him. The troops recovered at least 75 bottles of cough syrup from his possession. 

Phensedyl is codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition. It is abused by youngsters and is 'consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick', according to a recent BSF report.

 

