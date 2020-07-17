BSF hands over 'protest note' to Bangladesh after jawan attacked by smugglers

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday handed over a 'protest note' to Border Guard Bangladesh after an Indian jawan was attacked by Bangladesh smugglers. A BSF jawan was at the border outpost on duty, at the International Boundary with Bangladesh, when he saw suspicious movements of two cattle smugglers trying to smuggle two cattle.

The movement of the smugglers was obscure due to the high growth of jute crop and bad weather due to rain. Constable Bubai Nurki challenged the smugglers and chased them. The smugglers sped up and started running towards the Bangladesh border which was just 100 metres from there. During the chase, the BSF constable caught hold of one smuggler and was trying to take him under his custody.

While doing so, his accomplice suddenly attacked the jawan with a stick. Consequently, during the scuffle, the jawan sustained injuries on his right hand and his finger got fractured.

Taking advantage of the muddy jute field, both the smugglers fled away towards Bangladesh leaving behind their cattle. The BSF jawan successfully rescued both the cattle from the clutches of smugglers.

However, the BSF authorities of South Bengal Frontier Kolkata is determined to ensure that there is no loss to the life and property of the BSF troops at any cost. After this incident, the company commander of BOP-Jalangi, 141 Bn held a flag meeting with the company commander of Border Guard Bangladesh and handed over a protest note with the request to ensure that no criminal from Bangladesh enters India by violating the sanctity of the International Boundary.

It has been observed that due to ensuing Qurbani Eid, cattle smugglers from Bangladesh are desperately attempting to smuggle cattle by adopting different kinds of modus operandies. But due to the aggressive and proactive strategy adopted by the BSF troops, cattle smugglers are not getting success.

The frustration and desperation level of the smugglers is so high that they are mis-adventuring into attacking BSF troops on duty using bricks, sticks, daggers, sickles, dah etc. Even in a few incidents, the smugglers have used country-made pistols and bombs also.

Consequently, on few occasions when life and property of the BSF troops are endangered, they are compelled to make judicious use of the firepower as per non-lethal policy by exercising the right of self-defence and protection to the property. This results in casualties to the miscreants of both the countries.