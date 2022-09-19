BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for more than 1300 vacancies TODAY at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Check eligibility, salary, and other details here

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring candidates for the post of Head Constable. BSF's official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, is where interested candidates can submit their applications. Although today, September 19, 2022, is the deadline for submitting an application. Through this hiring drive, 1312 open positions will be filled in the organization. Additionally, candidates are urged to fill out the online application form and complete One Time Registration (OTR) using an active email address and mobile number.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online registration process begins: August 20, 2022

Last Date to apply: September 19, 2022

FIRST PHASE Written Test (OMR Based): 20 Nov 2022 (Sunday)* from 0900 to 1100 Hrs (HC/RO): 20 Nov 2022 (Sunday)* from 1400 to 1600 Hrs (HC/RM)

BSF Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 982 Posts

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 330 Posts

BSF Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Radio Operator): A high school diploma or its equivalent from a recognized board and a 2-year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in radio, television, electronics, computer programming, data preparation, general electronics, or data entry from a reputable institution are also requirements. OR get an intermediate, 12th-grade, or equivalent PCM diploma with at least 60% overall PCM subject grades from a recognized institution, university, or institute.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC))

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Level-4 in the Pay Matrix(Rs 25, 500 to 81,100 (as per the 7th CPC

BSF Jobs 2022: Here’s how to register

Interested and qualified individuals should apply for the above positions by September 19, 2022, using the Border Security Force's official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. For the posts of HC(RO) & HC(RM), each male applicant who falls under the General(UR)/EWS and OBC categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 100 only for each position. Candidates must ensure that they are eligible for the benefits of Govt. Servant EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ ExServicemen reservations by meeting the requirements outlined in the notice.