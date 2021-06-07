हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Border Security Force

BSF holds border coordination conference with Bangladesh counterpart

The two sides discussed various border issues of bilateral interests including trans-border crimes, smuggling of contraband articles and cattle, etc.

BSF holds border coordination conference with Bangladesh counterpart

New Delhi: The border forces of India and Bangladesh participated in a four-day Border Co-ordination Conference which started on Monday (June 7).

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held the meet through a video conference to avoid the risk of infection amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides discussed various border issues of bilateral interests including trans-border crimes, smuggling of contraband articles and cattle, Indian Insurgent Groups activities from Bangladesh side, FICN etc.

The leaders of both the delegations agreed to amicably resolve all the bilateral issues to achieve the common goal of establishing peace and tranquillity along the International Border.

The last such Border Co-ordination Conference was held in BSF Tripura Frontier, Agartala in November 2020.

