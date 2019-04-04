हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

4 BSF jawans killed, 2 injured after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

At least four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and two others injured on Thursday after an encounter with Maoists in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh.

The incident comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the state. Maoists have given a call for a boycott of the election.

State police and paramilitary forces have intensified anti-Maoist operations ahead of the poll.

Polling in 11 constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, April 18 and April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Earlier on March 31, three Maoists including a woman were arrested in Dantewada district while they were allegedly planning to plant bombs to target security personnel during the poll.

Explosives, including a `tiffin bomb' and three grenade-headed arrows were recovered from them, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava had said.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force of the police arrested Bhima Potam (23), Aaytu Atra (25) and Lachhi Atra (33), a woman, from Raja Bangla area Saturday evening, he had said.

All three were members of the 'jan militia' of the Maoists in Bhairmgarh area of neighbouring Bijapur district for the past several years, he had said.

Two bags containing a tiffin bomb (explosives packed in a tiffin box), a locally-made hand grenade, three 'arrow bombs' (arrows with grenades attached to the tip), three gelatin rods and an electronic detonator were recovered from them, he had said.

The trio revealed that their job was to keep a watch on the movement of security forces and plant explosives to target them during the coming Lok Sabha election.

