BSF killed 6 Pak intruders, captured a drone, heroine in 2021

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Frontier had successfully killed 6 Pakistani smugglers and intruders in the past year. The force also captured one Pakistan drone and seized over 484 kg of heroin from the 553 km stretch of Indo Pak international border in Punjab during 2021.

Giving details to Zee News on Monday, a spokesperson of the BSF, Punjab Frontier, informed that though the Indo Pak international border in Punjab was challenging and tough yet they had been able to thwart the cross border smuggling, intrusion etc. attempts.

“During the year 2021, BSF troops of Punjab Frontier have maintained a high level of alertness and vigil which resulted in successfully detected and captured 1 Pak drone and seizing of 484.505 kgs heroin, 58 different calibre weapons, 3322 rounds,” said the spokesperson adding that the troops had also been successful in killing 6 Pak smugglers and intruder.

Giving further details, the spokesperson informed that they had also apprehended 16 Pak nationals and 1 Bangladeshi national in different incidents across the 553 km stretch of Indo Pak international border.

While talking bout displaying the humanitarian approach of the force, the spokespersons informed that their troops had handed over 14 Pak nationals to Pakistan Rangers who had inadvertently entered India after crossing the Indo Pak international border.

“Despite many challenges including inclement weather conditions and smuggling, valiant BSF jawans are guarding the borders round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit” said the spokesperson.

In the true spirit of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, the spokesperson informed that to assist the border farmers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers were held by respective Company Commanders, Commandants and DIGs during which their problems were solved on the spot.

“It is ensured that adequate publicity of these meetings is done so that maximum farmers are able to take part in these meetings,” said the BSF Punjab Frontier spokesperson.

Being a border guarding force, the BSF also looks after the populace residing in bordering areas and for their well-being, the force conducts various civic action programs.

“We have been holding free medical camps, sports tournaments, cultural activities and also efforts are made to help the needy people of bordering area’s in Punjab,” said the spokesperson adding that in addition, a campaign about awareness and preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and sanitization drives were also organized.

Stating that BSF had also celebrated the functions including ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav’, ‘International Yoga Day’, ‘Children’s Day, ‘Police Commemoration Day’, ‘Run for Unity and campaign of ‘Fit India Run’ and ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Mission)’, the spokespersons informed Zee News that many initiatives were taken to improve basic infrastructure at the grass-root level to provide maximum facilities to jawans in Punjab Frontier.

Live TV