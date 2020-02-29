BSF offers to rebuild trooper's house burnt in Delhi violence as 'wedding gift'

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday (February 29, 2020) reached out to Mohammad Anees, the BSF trooper whose house was torched in this week's riots at the national capital, promising him that the force would help to repair the house and also offered financial aid as a 'wedding gift'.

According to BSF sources, they came to know about the unfortunate incident of Anees's house being torched on Tuesday. BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore visited Anees in Khajuri Khas area, where nine other houses were also torched by angry mobs on Tuesday.

Rathore assured the family that arrangements would be made to bring Anees to Delhi. Anees is presently stationed in Bhubaneswar.

Anees' family members were seen taking what was leftover from their charred house to a nearby house. Hailing from Bihar`s Munger district Anees and his family settled in Delhi four decades ago.

The violence had broken out between pro and anti-CAA protesters in the northeast district of Delhi earlier this week claimed at least 42 lives and has left more than 200 injured while also unleashing large scale mob-led destruction of properties. Some of the most affected areas are Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar.