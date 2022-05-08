Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced as many as 90 vacancies and has invited applications from interested male and female candidates.

As per a notification released on BSF's official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF recruitment 2022 is being conducted for Group - B Combatised posts.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The BSF Recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

Following are the vacancy details:

Inspector (Architect): 01 post

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

BSF job alert 2022: Pay scale

Inspector (Architect): Pay matrix level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC.

Sub Inspector (Works): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on the closing date of the online application (June 8, 2022), candidates must be below 30 years of age for all posts.

BSF Recruitment: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an examination fee. Female candidates of all categories and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted.

Border Security Force Recruitment: Selection process

Eligible candidates will undergo two phases of examinations - The first phase includes a written examination and the candidates who clear the first phase exam will then appear for the second phase examination that will include documentation, Physical Standards Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.

After clearing both the stages, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a detailed medical examination.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8, 2022 (23.59 PM).