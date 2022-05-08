हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

BSF Recruitment 2022: 90 vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in - All you need to know

Border Security Force Recruitment: Interested and eligible candidates can apply till June 8.

BSF Recruitment 2022: 90 vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in - All you need to know

Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced as many as 90 vacancies and has invited applications from interested male and female candidates.

As per a notification released on BSF's official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF recruitment 2022 is being conducted for Group - B Combatised posts.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The BSF Recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

Following are the vacancy details:

  • Inspector (Architect): 01 post
  • Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts
  • Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

BSF job alert 2022: Pay scale

  • Inspector (Architect): Pay matrix level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC.
  • Sub Inspector (Works): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.
  • Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on the closing date of the online application (June 8, 2022), candidates must be below 30 years of age for all posts.

BSF Recruitment: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an examination fee. Female candidates of all categories and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted.

Border Security Force Recruitment: Selection process

  • Eligible candidates will undergo two phases of examinations - The first phase includes a written examination and the candidates who clear the first phase exam will then appear for the second phase examination that will include documentation, Physical Standards Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.
  • After clearing both the stages, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a detailed medical examination.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Click to check official notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8, 2022 (23.59 PM).

