BSF Recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released several Inspector and Sub-Inspector vacancies and has sought applications from interested candidates. According to the notification issued on BSF's official website (https://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the Force has announced as many as 90 Group - B Combatised posts.
Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy break-up
The BSF Recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.
- Inspector (Architect): 01 post
- Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts
- Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts
Border Security Force (BSF) job alert 2022: Pay scale
- Inspector (Architect): Pay matrix level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC.
- Sub Inspector (Works): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.
- Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC
Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022: Age limit
As on June 8, 2022, candidates must be below 30 years of age for all posts.
Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Application fee
Interested candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an examination fee. No application fee for female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted.
Border Security Force Recruitment: Selection process
- Eligible candidates will undergo two phases of examinations - The first phase includes a written examination and the candidates who clear the first phase exam will then appear for the second phase examination that will include documentation, Physical Standards Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.
- After clearing both the stages, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a detailed medical examination.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Click to check the official notification
BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date
Interested candidates need to apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8, 2022 (23.59 PM).