BSF Recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released several Inspector and Sub-Inspector vacancies and has sought applications from interested candidates. According to the notification issued on BSF's official website (https://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the Force has announced as many as 90 Group - B Combatised posts.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy break-up

The BSF Recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

Inspector (Architect): 01 post

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

Border Security Force (BSF) job alert 2022: Pay scale

Inspector (Architect): Pay matrix level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC.

Pay matrix level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC. Sub Inspector (Works): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.

Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC. Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Pay matrix level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on June 8, 2022, candidates must be below 30 years of age for all posts.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an examination fee. No application fee for female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted.

Border Security Force Recruitment: Selection process

Eligible candidates will undergo two phases of examinations - The first phase includes a written examination and the candidates who clear the first phase exam will then appear for the second phase examination that will include documentation, Physical Standards Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.

After clearing both the stages, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a detailed medical examination.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date

Interested candidates need to apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 8, 2022 (23.59 PM).