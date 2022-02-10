हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

BSF seizes 11 Pakistani fishing boats in Bhuj, commandos airdropped for search

The BSF also added that three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopter from three different directions in search of the Pakistani nationals hiding in the area. 

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it has seized at least eleven Pakistani fishing boats in the creek area of Harami Nalla in Gujarat`s Bhuj.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla. "During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," the BSF said. The Pakistani boats were spotted during drone surveillance of the area by BSF.

 

 

The Border Security Force also launched a massive search operation in the Harami Nala area along the India-Pakistan border and deployed its specialized unit of `Creek Crocodile Comandos`.

In continuation of the search operation that started on Wednesday afternoon in the Harami Nalla area of Bhuj in Gujarat where eight Pakistani boats were seized, three more boats were seized on Thursday. 

"Commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," they said. Further, the security forces informed that the extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters have made the task of the troops challenging.

A massive search operation is underway at the moment. A senior BSF officer said that it has been more than 30 hours and the operation is still underway. "There is no chance of Pakistani fishermen could escape from the area," added the officer.

"We have deployed our `Creek Crocodile Comandos` from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. The commandos are part of a specialised unit of the BSF for patrolling and operational duties in the creek areas of the Rann of Kutch," the officer said.

GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier, who had reached Kutch early in the morning from Gandhinagar, is personally monitoring the massive search operation.

