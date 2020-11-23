BSF shoots dead Pakistan intruder along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Monday evening shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place in the Chak Faquira border outpost area at 6.30 pm. The BSF personnel noticed some suspicious movement of a person who was trying to sneak into the Indian side from Pakistan.

The intruder was challenged but he paid no heed and was subsequently shot dead.

"On November 23 at about 1830 hrs, BSF troops observed movement of one Pakistani national near BP No 66 crossing IB and moving towards Border Security fence. The troops cautioned him to stop but the Pakistan national didn’t respond and reached near the fence and started movement along the fence parallel to the alignment of IB," an official release read.

"Inspite of continuous challenges made by own troops to stop, the Pakistan national ignored them and kept on moving near the fence and tried to climb over the fence. Subsequently, troops fired upon him and shot him down. The distance from BOP Chak Faquira approx one km and istance from fence is approx a metre," it added.

The incident comes a day after the BSF detected a 150-metre-long underground tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan recently, as per news agency PTI. All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 A K assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a ?big plan? to disrupt District Development Council polls in the UT, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.