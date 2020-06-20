BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Saturday (June 20) shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report, the drone was shot down in the forward post in Rathua village in Hiranagar taluka in the Kathua district.

The patrolling party of BSF from 19 Battalion spotted a Pakistani drone flying in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector and fired eight rounds on it, thus shooting it down.

At about 5.10 am on Saturday, a Pakistani spy drone was noticed flying near Border Outpost Pansar of BSF. After the drone was tracked, sub-inspector Devender Singh fired 8 rounds of 9mm Barretta at it and shot it down.

The drone was shot down near Border Outpost Pansar.

The distance where the drone was shot down was approximately 250 metres on the Indian side from the International Border with Pakistan.

It is a developing story and more details are awaited.