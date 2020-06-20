हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rathua

BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

The patrolling party of BSF from 19 Battalion spotted a Pakistani drone flying in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector and fired eight to nine rounds on it, thus shooting it down.

BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kathua

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Saturday (June 20) shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report, the drone was shot down in the forward post in Rathua village in Hiranagar taluka in the Kathua district.

The patrolling party of BSF from 19 Battalion spotted a Pakistani drone flying in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector and fired eight rounds on it, thus shooting it down.

At about 5.10 am on Saturday, a Pakistani spy drone was noticed flying near Border Outpost Pansar of BSF. After the drone was tracked, sub-inspector Devender Singh fired 8 rounds of 9mm Barretta at it and shot it down. 

The drone was shot down near Border Outpost Pansar. 

The distance where the drone was shot down was approximately 250 metres on the Indian side from the International Border with Pakistan.

It is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

Tags:
RathuaHiranagarBSFPakistanSpy droneLine of controlTerrorismTerroristIndiaBorder Security Force
Next
Story

Air Force Academy's Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal today, IAF to get 123 officers
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Ground report of India’s intentions from Ladakh