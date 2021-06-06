हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

BSF troops assaulted by cattle smugglers along Indo-Bangladesh border

One of the BSF troops sustained an injury on his head, following which he was taken to a Govt Hospital in Hili. His condition is said to be presently stable. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday (June 6, 2021) said that some of its troops were assaulted by cattle smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district on Saturday night. 

The BSF stated that its troops detected movement of 8-10 cattle smugglers along with cattle coming from the Indian side along the bank of Chhoti Jamuna river with an intent to cross the cattle towards the Bangladesh side. 

Subsequently, the BSF troops challenged the smugglers to stop, but the transborder cattle smugglers aggressively encircled and assaulted them with sticks during which one of the BSF troops sustained an injury on his head. 

The injured BSF personnel was taken to a Govt Hospital Hili for medical treatment and his condition is said to be presently stable. 

 

