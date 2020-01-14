हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab

BSF troops fire at Pakistan drone spotted twice near Punjab border

According to sources, the drone entered the Indian border at least twice on late Monday (January 13). 

File Image

New Delhi: A Pakistani-drone sighted near Punjab border has sent security forces into a tizzy. According to sources, a drone, suspected to have come from across the border, was spotted flying in BOP Shame Ke in Tedi Wala village in Ferozepur district in Punjab. 

According to sources, the drone entered the Indian border at least twice on late Monday (January 13). The second time, at around 8:48 pm, when the drone entered the Indian border, the 136 battalions of Border Security Forces (BSF) opened fire on it. Later, they alerted the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies. 

Further details are awaited.

