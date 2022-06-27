Jammu: A Pakistan intruder was killed by Border Security force (BSF) troops along the International Border in Jammu district on Monday, official sources said. Security forces claimed that during the night at about 12.10 am alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of BOP Baqarpur. An officer said "Our domination party in night noticed a person coming from Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence. Left with no option our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell immediately ahead of fencing."

Early morning our searching party checked the area and found the dead body of a Pak intruder very close to the fence. Nothing recovered from him. The body is being handed over to Police for further disposal officer added.

This year more than half a dozen Pakistani intruders were shot at different places at IB fences in Jammu.

A police officer Said This can a bovine smuggler also as In Jammu IB both Indian and Pakistani bovine smugglers have a nexus. He also added that we can't rule out that he may be a terrorist wanting to cross over this side, as arms and ammunition are now infiltrated through drones and those terrorists come without arms and later get weapons here. we have registered case and further investigation will get things cleared he added.