'BSF using Hi-tech gadgets to counter drone smuggling of arms, narcotics from across LOC': IG BSF on 58th Raising Day

Srinagar: In the Kashmir Valley along the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) is also deployed in the areas close to Line of Control (LOC). The soldiers of BSF and army have encountered countless terrorist infiltrations in the past and still doing so with new challenges like drone smuggling of arms and narcotics from across the LOC. While speaking to the reporters on the 58th raising day, IG BSF frontier Kashmir Ashok Yadav said that "BSF is involved in the internal security of Kashmir and is also deployed at LOC areas alongside the Indian army." Yadav said that troops deployed at LOC areas respond quickly whenever they receive any intel about the infiltrating terrorists and neutralise all the enemy threats from across the LOC.

"In the recent past, a new challenge has emerged before forces in the shape of drone smuggling of arms and narcotics from across the border and to counter that BSF has adopted anti-drone technology and other measures successfully," the IG said.

Also Read: Drone technology to spray pesticides on crops introduced in Jammu and Kashmir

Yadav added, “BSF is involving Youth through different programmes and keep them aware about the ill intentions of terrorists and other enemies including life threatening effects of drugs being smuggled from the other side of LOC."

BSF Kashmir & STC celebrated the 58th Raising Day of @BSF_India at BSF campus Humhama. On this occasion, Sh Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG @BSF_Kashmir conveyed warm greetings & best wishes to all ranks. IG also felicitate #BSF Veerangnas & veterans of the #Kashmir region during the event. pic.twitter.com/brCKwgcdwL — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) December 1, 2022

Border Security Force, an elite Force of the country, was raised on 1st Dec 1965 with primary responsibility to safeguard the International Border. The force completed 57 years of its dedicated, distinguished, and glorious service to the nation on 1st Dec 2022.

On BSF Raising Day, a cultural Programme and Barakhana was organized for BSF veterans, BSF personnel of Kashmir frontier headquarter and troops of STC BSF Kashmir. BSF Raising Day was celebrated by all ranks with great zest and zeal at Frontier Headquarters BSF Kashmir. BSF soldiers who spoke on this occasion expressed their patriotic feelings towards the nation and feel proud for being part of the BSF force.

“We are proud that we are part of BSF and our morale is always high on raising day as we all keep waiting for this day and we on this day want to convey to our country's people till we are at borders they don’t need to worry,” said Arun a BSF soldier.

BSF is the largest Border Guarding Force in the world, which is guarding International Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh and is also deployed on the internal security of the country with full devotion and guards the Line of control with the army in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the last week, many programs were organized at different locations of BSF deployment in Kashmir valley including public outreach programs with the border population.