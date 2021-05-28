BSF's goodwill gesture: Bangladeshi nationals, who entered Indian territory during Cyclone Yaas, sent back

Border Security Force handed over a Bangladeshi national to BGB as a goodwill gesture who entered Indian territory due to the strong flow of River water.

Vigilant troops of the Border Outpost Boltala, 27 Battalion BSF apprehended one Bangladeshi national in the border area of District- North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on crossing the International Border inadvertently.

On Thursday (27 May), at around 04.45 PM, vigilant troops of the Border Out Post Boltala, 27 Battalion BSF, Sector Kolkata observed a boat illegally entering the Indian territory from Bangladesh side in the Ichhamati river in an uncontrolled way due to the strong currents of water and wind arisen in ‘Yaas’ cyclone. The troops on duty were alerted to see the Bangladeshi national along with the boat entering the border, took him into custody along with the boat.

The apprehended person was brought to the Border Out Post for further questioning. The apprehended person was identified as Saidul Islam, age- 42 years, S/o- Muktar Ghazi, Village- Jagdanabpur, PO- Uksa, Distt- Satkhira (Bangladesh).

During questioning Saidul Islam stated that he is a Bangladeshi citizen, R/o- Uksa, Satkhira. Today (on 27th May) in the evening, he came with his boat in the Ichamati river for fishing. But suddenly his boat became uncontrolled due to the strong currents of the water and wind and he crossed the International Border from Bangladesh to India inadvertently.

BSF handed over the Bangladeshi national along with the recovered boat to BGB on humanitarian grounds.

Jasbir Singh, Commanding Officer of 27 Battalion stated that Border Security Force are taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. Due to which some of them are being caught and they are being punished according to the law, as well as the Bangladeshi people who enter the Indian territory unknowingly or by crossing the International Border accidentally, due to mutual goodwill of the two forces, they are being handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh.



