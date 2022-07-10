BSP chief Mayawati accuses Congress of horse-trading in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (July 10) lashed out at Congress, accusing it of horse-trading and hurting her party in Rajasthan. She also told BSP workers to let go of those who are ready to “betray the party philosophy for monetary gains”, PTI reported. Addressing Rajasthan BSP leaders in Delhi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also hit out at the BJP for allegedly using the recent killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur for advancing its own political interests.

As per the statement released by BSP, Mayawati said while the Congress government in Rajasthan “failed to assess the situation and could not provide a sense of security to the people”, the BJP was busy promoting its “narrow political interests” in the wake of the Udaipur murder of the tailor. Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested within hours of the killing.

The BSP chief also asked the Congress and the BJP to “end appeasement of elements out to create chaos”.

Commenting on the Agnipath Yojana Mayawati said that the new "contractual" military recruitment scheme has created a “lot of disappointment” in the hard-working youth of Rajasthan and urged the government to consider it.

The Central government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. The scheme promises to induct those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, following which 75% will have to take voluntary retirement. Several Opposition parties including Congress, AAP and AIMIM have demanded the rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The country also witnessed several protests with aspirants demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Mayawati also questioned the BJP's "new-found love" towards Pasmanda Muslims, as per the statement and said that every section of the society is suffering due to unemployment and hike in prices of essential commodities.

(With agency inputs)