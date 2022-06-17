New Delhi: As protests against the Center’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme escalated across the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Friday (June 17) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to take ownership of the “reckless decision” and face the consequences. Owaisi wrote on Twitter, “Sir @PMOIndia Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you.”

Protests across several states turned violent with hundreds of demonstrators setting a train on fire in Hyderabad’s Secunderabad railway station. So far, more than 200 trains have been affected due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Railways said today. Protestors are demanding the government withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The Central government’s Agnipath scheme aims to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force mainly on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Earlier on Thursday, Owaisi had hit out at PM Modi and asked him to “have mercy on the Armed forces”. "After ruining the country's economy, social harmony and agricultural system, now at least have mercy on the army," the AIMIM chief said in a tweet.

The Opposition has targeted the Modi government over Agnipath Yojana with Congress dubbing it a "penny wise and security foolish" scheme. AAP has asked the Centre to repeal the scheme, saying that PM Modi has "betrayed" the country's youth.

Centre amends a part of Agnipath scheme

Following protests, the Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for hiring under the Agnipath scheme from 21 years to 23 years for the year 2022. Several top Union ministers and BJP Chief Ministers took to Twitter today to “thank” PM Modi for the decision. On Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hailing Modi for the change in age limit for this year, Owaisi took a jibe and wrote, “Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty. Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23.”

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday told ANI that the training of first Agniveers, soldiers recruited under Agnipath, will begin in December 2022. "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on the official website. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..." he told the news agency.

“As far as the question of Agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first Agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres. The active service will commence in the middle of 2023," the Army Chief added.

(With agency inputs)